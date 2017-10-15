After the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment exposé ran in the New York Times, the subsequent fallout has been something to behold.

What we’re learning more and more is that Weinstein’s sexual perversions and harassment were alluded to and mentioned outright for more than a decade.

During illustrious awards shows and glitzy red carpets, Weinstein’s habit of sexual predation was right there. Right there! And the media and Hollywood clearly allowed it to be overlooked.

A new astonishing and foreboding video of a red carpet interview with singer/actress Courtney Love in 2005, warning young actresses not to go to private parties with Weinstein.

Watch:

A hesitant Courtney Love looks off in the distance, clearly considering whether or not to say what she really wants to say, out of fear of retribution.

Here’s the text of the interview:

Comedy Central reporter: Do you have any advice for a young girl moving to Hollywood? Courtney Love: Um, I’ll get libeled if I say it…If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party at the Four Seasons, don’t go.

I mean, wow.

Good on Ms. Love for saying damn the torpedoes and issuing a warning that really meant something. Too bad no one cared back then.