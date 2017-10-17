Could Alabama be the first deep red state to flip a long-held Republican Senate seat to Democrat?

A new surprising, if not outright shocking, Fox News poll shows Democrat Doug Jones in a veritable 42/42 tie with Republican Roy Moore, who beat Trump-endorsed Louis Strange last month.
Looks pretty bad. And it is without a doubt a bad sign. But the Fox News poll is currently an outlier, with other pollsters showing Jones from 5 to 8 percentage points behind Moore’s lead.

If Jones manages to pull off a win, it won’t be because Alabama has suddenly has become a blue state. It will be because Republicans chose a candidate so bad in last month’s run-off, the pro-abortion Jones was preferable or voters simply decide to stay home.

