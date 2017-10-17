Could Alabama be the first deep red state to flip a long-held Republican Senate seat to Democrat?

A new surprising, if not outright shocking, Fox News poll shows Democrat Doug Jones in a veritable 42/42 tie with Republican Roy Moore, who beat Trump-endorsed Louis Strange last month.

Looks pretty bad. And it is without a doubt a bad sign. But the Fox News poll is currently an outlier, with other pollsters showing Jones from 5 to 8 percentage points behind Moore’s lead.

Opinion-Savvy/DDHQ: Moore 50% Jones 45%

JMC Analytics: Moore 48% Jones 40%

Cygnal/L2: Moore 49% Jones 41%

Fox: Moore 42% Jones 42% https://t.co/rhoh5AJLfo — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) October 17, 2017

If Jones manages to pull off a win, it won’t be because Alabama has suddenly has become a blue state. It will be because Republicans chose a candidate so bad in last month’s run-off, the pro-abortion Jones was preferable or voters simply decide to stay home.