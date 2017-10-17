Could Alabama be the first deep red state to flip a long-held Republican Senate seat to Democrat?
A new surprising, if not outright shocking, Fox News poll shows Democrat Doug Jones in a veritable 42/42 tie with Republican Roy Moore, who beat Trump-endorsed Louis Strange last month.
BREAKING! Roy Moore & Doug Jones tied in #AL-SEN @FoxNews #Poll MORE: https://t.co/gbaOyMA1Wq pic.twitter.com/qh3WXCwKAb
— Fox News Poll (@foxnewspoll) October 17, 2017
Looks pretty bad. And it is without a doubt a bad sign. But the Fox News poll is currently an outlier, with other pollsters showing Jones from 5 to 8 percentage points behind Moore’s lead.
Opinion-Savvy/DDHQ: Moore 50% Jones 45%
JMC Analytics: Moore 48% Jones 40%
Cygnal/L2: Moore 49% Jones 41%
Fox: Moore 42% Jones 42% https://t.co/rhoh5AJLfo
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) October 17, 2017
If Jones manages to pull off a win, it won’t be because Alabama has suddenly has become a blue state. It will be because Republicans chose a candidate so bad in last month’s run-off, the pro-abortion Jones was preferable or voters simply decide to stay home.
