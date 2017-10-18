During Attorney General Jeff Session’s Senate hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R – Ks.) forced all eyes on him as he spilled a Dr. Pepper on Sen. Ted Cruz (R – Tx.).

One can only assume the soft drink was Sen. Cruz’s as Dr. Pepper is the calling card of any Texan.

Sasse says he was “so focused” on what Sessions was saying he “accidentally” knocked it over, but have you ever seen the guy? He’s clearly an incorrigible prankster.

Anyway, for what it’s worth, Sasse “apologized.” Whether his heart was in it remains to be seen.

Watch: