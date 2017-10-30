As court filings have become available Monday surrounding the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his business partner we’ve learned that former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos was arrested on July 27 and pleaded guilty to criminal charges earlier this month.

In an unsealed document released today, Papadopoulos signed a plea deal with prosecutors on Oct. 5.

This has led to more scrutiny of court filings surrounding Papadopoulos’s arrest and admitting he made false statements to the FBI earlier this year. Somebody looked closely at the documents and saw a reference to “proactive cooperator.” That is where it gets very interesting. Look at these tweets:

Papadopoulos is described as "proactive cooperator." Former prosecutor tells me that sometimes means "wore a wire." https://t.co/nQyVCbXy6x — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 30, 2017

Allahpundit asked about this:

Allahpundit had this to say:

So that’s why Mueller wanted to keep Papadopoulos’s arrest a secret. Papadopoulos may have been secretly working for the feds for the past three months, since his arrest, to gather evidence on suspects in related Russiagate matters in hopes of leniency. He was a perfect guy to try to recruit for that — young, in over his head, outside the Trump inner circle and therefore owing little loyalty to the administration. Mueller may have scared him senseless with threats of a long prison sentence for lying to the FBI and the promise of much reduced charges if he played ball.

That certainly makes sense.

Then there is this:

Imagine Papadopoulos phoning a former top Team Trump official in early August to say, “They’ve arrested me! I don’t know what to do! I think I should tell them everything and make a deal!” He might have been told no, no, no, stay calm, deny X, Y, and Z, we’ll make sure Mueller never finds our emails from the campaign. And meanwhile, unbeknownst to the target, Mueller’s recording the entire conversation on Papadopoulos’s end.

If that is true, we may see some serious stuff down the road. It is very early in all of this and speculation will continue to abound but what seems like a minor guilty plea could turn out to have much broader implications.