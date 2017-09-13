Congress — Democrats as well as Republicans — passed a resolution Tuesday calling on to Trump to denounce hate groups affiliated with neo-Nazis, the KKK, and white supremacy. The resolution reportedly had unanimous support in the House of Representatives and is now awaiting Trump’s signature following what many felt was a tepid denunciation of those groups following the violence in Charlottesville, Va., last month.

While it’s good and proper to call those groups out for the hate they inspire, and cock an eyebrow that the President was a tad out of his depth for not realizing he needed to be a bit more forceful in his rhetoric, one wonders why it became a legislative issue. Redstate’s own Jim Jamitis put it rather succinctly last week when he wrote: “Neo-nazis and white supremacists are among the worst sort of human garbage. A joint resolution of Congress is not required here unless you’re attempting to benefit politically from it.”

More to the point, this Congressional resolution is laser-focused on white power groups and leaves a bunch of other groups off the list. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) tops the list of those missing (but is certainly not alone. Antifa anyone?) The SPLC has, after all, done a lot of work inspiring hateful, violent behavior all in the ironic effort to “out” hate groups with their broad (and expanding) “hate map.”

Casey Mattox, an attorney at the Alliance Defending Freedom (newly added to the SPLC hate list) recalls in his column for The Daily Signal the time he worked in the same building as the Family Research Council when it was targeted by a gunman inspired by the hate map. He concludes that the SPLC is merely targeting groups they don’t like — and, in so doing, making them targets for extremists.

A list of KKK, neo-Nazi, and other violent groups could be a nonpartisan service to the public. But that isn’t what the cash-infused Southern Poverty Law Center provides. Instead, the Southern Poverty Law Center expressly acknowledges that its list is biased, focused on taking out groups it describes as the “American radical right”—which it defines broadly, smearing all its opponents equally. Thus, under the guise of fighting “hate,” the Southern Poverty Law Center lumps together with Nazis and the KKK veterans, Catholics, Muslims who oppose terrorism, nuns, and now my own Alliance Defending Freedom. Even left-of-center publications like The Atlantic have noted the expansive scope of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list and the danger it may pose to Muslim activists speaking out against terrorism and for human rights.

Political activist and Resurgent writer Gabriella Hoffman, whose sister was also in the building that day, put it this way on Twitter:

Your "list" inspired lunatic Floyd Corkins to almost shoot up office my sister was working at Aug 2012, till he was subdued by bldg manager https://t.co/OQ2v88aTAP — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 12, 2017

The SPLC also recently went after a Vanderbilt professor for having the temerity to suggest that white people can be — and have been — the targets of racism. Swain also called the SPLC a hate group, which, let’s face, is why the vitriol against her took such a nasty turn.

A petition was even circulated to have Swain fired from her post at Vanderbilt. Demonizing someone to the point the could potentially lose their reputation, credibility, and livelihood is pretty hateful.

In short, if Congress — who has chosen the odd spokesperson in the form of Virginia Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly (he has some pretty distasteful ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a hate group by anyone’s standard) — wants to assume the role of defining hate for the President and us all, they may want to think about expanding their list.