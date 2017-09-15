Talk about having to choose between the lesser of two evils.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R., Calif.) — described rather understatedly in their piece as an “iconoclast” — has approached the Trump Administration with an offer from WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange with a “deal.” Assange, according to the Representative, will agree to provide proof that Russia was not his source for the 2016 DNC “hack” if the U.S. will grant him clemency for whatever they manage to uncover via their investigation of Wikileaks, which has been ongoing since the other leak of hundreds of thousands of classified U.S. documents in 2010.

Mr. Rohrabacher confirmed he spoke to [White House Chief of Staff John] Kelly this week but declined to discuss the content of their conversation. “I can’t confirm or deny anything about a private conversation at that level,” he said in a brief interview. He declined to elaborate further. A Trump administration official confirmed Friday that Mr. Rohrabacher spoke to Mr. Kelly about the plan involving Mr. Assange. Mr. Kelly told the congressman that the proposal “was best directed to the intelligence community,” the official said. Mr. Kelly didn’t make the president aware of Mr. Rohrabacher’s message, and Mr. Trump doesn’t know the details of the proposed deal, the official said. In the call with Mr. Kelly, Mr. Rohrabacher pushed for a meeting between Mr. Assange and a representative of Mr. Trump, preferably someone with direct communication with the president.

The DNC “hack,” as everyone likely remembers, was used as a political cudgel by Democrats against Donald Trump’s campaign when it was suggested that Trump and/or his staff may have worked with Russia to leak embarrassing documents to damage Democrats and sink Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

And Lady Clinton is still singing that song, saying as late as four days ago that she remains convinced that “associates” of Trump helped Russia meddle in the 2016 election.

“There certainly was communication and there certainly was an understanding of some sort,” Clinton told USA TODAY Monday in a far-ranging interview about her new book, What Happened. “Because there’s no doubt in my mind that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win. And there’s no doubt in my mind that there are a tangle of financial relationships between Trump and his operation with Russian money. And there’s no doubt in my mind that the Trump campaign and other associates have worked really hard to hide their connections with Russians.” Does she believe there was collusion by Trump associates? “I’m convinced of it,” she said, though she stopped short of repeating that explosive word.

Rohrabacher — who strikes a more accepting posture of Russia than the rest of his caucus — has indicated that Assange would get nothing if he fails to offer proof, which would likely come in the form of “a computer drive or other data storage device.”

With evidence mounting that Democrat House servers were breached from the inside by their own IT professionals recently, there may be compelling reasons for the Trump administration to consider the offer.