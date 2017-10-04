Hollywood beauty and decent actress Jessica Chastain has been a known advocate of anti-Second Amendment arguments, even starring in a movie that was only a thinly veiled gun-shaming flop.

However, political issues are complicated and often tangled up with other, larger political policy schemes — as Jimmy Kimmel is doubtless discovering today — so when actors weigh in, they often find themselves at odds with the other preferences they (probably) espouse as progressives.

So it is with Ms. Chastain when she inadvertently pointed out in a tweet why conservatives and Republicans have been working so hard to get rid of Obamacare. She was trying to shame Second Amendment activists following the tragedy in Las Vegas, but she ended up supporting those who would like to see a full repeal of Obamacare:

What an odd endorsement of Trump’s Obamacare repeal proposal https://t.co/j6nOo4rf52 pic.twitter.com/wToUEPqUVL — Harry (@Harry1T6) October 4, 2017

With due respect Ms. Chastain, your suggestion that it might take a really long time to get medical treatment is actually a ringing endorsement of rejecting government provided health insurance, the underpinnings of the entire Obamacare scheme. Perhaps Ms. Chastain actually is a free-market capitalist at heart (but I wouldn’t put money on it).

So, thank you for your endorsement of the private insurance market, Ms. Chastain. Even if you didn’t realize that’s what you were doing. Every little bit helps.