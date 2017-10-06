NFL in Bed with Soros

Turns out taking a knee to protest police brutality — and later, to protest remarks made by Donald Trump — was mostly political after all.

It’s being reported today that the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), the union that represents NFL players and who came out in support of Colin Kaepernick’s attempt at social justice activism, has some significant associations with progressive activist and billionaire George Soros. Which is to say, they are aligned with groups that take his money to try to implement the leftist utopia he seeks. From The Washington Times:

Tax documents released by [conservative watchdog group] 2ndVote show the NFLPA donated $5,000 in 2015 to the Center for Community Change Action, a group active in the anti-Trump resistance and bankrolled by a host of liberal foundations, including top Democratic donor George Soros’s Foundation for Open Society. A member of the AFL-CIO, the NFLPA also contributed in 2013 and 2015 to Working America, the AFL-CIO’s community affiliate, which Open Secrets said spent $1 million in 2016 to defeat Trump.

Working America has since mobilized against the Republican tax-cut framework, denouncing it as the “Trump tax scam.” The NFLPA contributed $5,000 in 2014 to Jobs with Justice, another pro-union group backed by Soros, and $5,000 in 2013 to the progressive Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy. The NFLPA donations from 2013, 2014 and 2015 were made before Mr. Trump was elected.

To recap: the NFLPA likes to give money to groups that are primarily funded by George Soros, who you may remember as the guy who broke the British bank, may have helped the Nazis by confiscating property of Jewish teenagers in his home country of Budapest, and is the primary funder of the leftist media in this country (very interesting list of journalists affiliated with Soros at the link).

NFLPA also likes to give money to groups that are actively involved in the “resistance” against Trump, which would explain why there was a backlash to his comments that Kaepernick should be fired for not respecting the flag. But, as noted above, many of the donations to leftist groups came years before Trump was elected.

It makes one feel a little sorry for Kaepernick and the rest of the NFL players who, we can assume, might actually believe they are kneeling to make the world a more equitable place. They are, instead, being used as pawns in a political game between huge special interests, and their union — who is supposed to look after them — is complicit in the charade.

Maybe they figured it out since there appears to be more standing going on every week, with the original 200 players taking a knee dropping to about 50 last week.