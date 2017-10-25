Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump changed the landscape in ways the country may not even fully realize for years to come, and no one is more surprised by that shift than Hillary Clinton and the media that protects her.

Take for example CNN, a vocal critic of Donald Trump and sometime owner of the not-unfairly applied moniker “Clinton News Network.” There are a few legitimate scandals popping up now that Lady Clinton is a private citizen, relating to her time working in government and the fundraising practices of The Clinton Foundation.

One of those, as RedState has covered, is the Uranium One scandal wherein the Obama administration provided cover to the Clintons in a uranium deal with Russia that outright threatened US national security. Andrew McCarthy opened his piece on the subject over at National Review thus:

Let’s put the Uranium One scandal in perspective: The cool half-million bucks the Putin regime funneled to Bill Clinton was five times the amount it spent on those Facebook ads — the ones the media-Democrat complex ludicrously suggests swung the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

In short, it’s a big deal folks. And likely to get bigger as more information is revealed about just which players in the the Obama administration conspired to turn over 1/5 of the uranium market to Putin while looking the other way at the illegal activities of the Russian entity charged with making the deal.

Oh, you haven’t heard much about it? Well that’s because, despite it being a scandal of epic proportions, your friendly neighborhood basic cable company can’t be bothered to cover it.

According to Legal Insurrection, citing a report from News Busters, since the story broke a week ago, the cable giant has allotted less than 5 minutes of airtime to the scandal.

CNN: After 7 Days, Only 4 Minutes On Clinton Uranium Scandal For the first seven days after The Hill published startling new information about the Clinton/Russia/Uranium scandal, the 24-hour cable news giant CNN had produced less than five minutes (3 minutes, 54 seconds) of actual news coverage about the case. From 7am ET October 17 through 7am ET October 24, CNN’s reporters and anchors only mentioned the scandal twice: first, on October 19, after President Trump scolded reporters for failing to cover the story, anchor Wolf Blitzer offered a 19-second explanation of what Trump was talking about. Then, on October 20, Blitzer’s 5pm Situation Room included an interview with an ex-Obama administration official, Jake Sullivan, who told Blitzer that Trump’s charge of corruption against the Bill and Hillary Clinton “had no basis in fact.” Blitzer, to his credit, at least pushed back, asking Sullivan about how “some of these Russians who were involved were giving the Clinton Foundation thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars, and Bill Clinton was going to Russia to deliver speeches for huge speaking fees?” That interview lasted a total of 3 minutes, 35 seconds.

(From Legal Insurrection) When the story came up again Tuesday afternoon, it was promptly dismissed:

This afternoon, CNN also went live for a press conference by House GOP members announcing an investigation into the story CNN hadn’t bothered to cover in the past week. After the press conference, CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash dismissed the story as little more than a conservative conspiracy theory.

Will yesterday’s breaking news about the Clinton camp’s role in the funding and creation of a Russia dossier meant to discredit Trump receive as much attention as the Uranium One scandal? Because if it does, there’s a good chance almost no one will know anything about it.