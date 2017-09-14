Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to civic leaders and clergy at Washington Metropolitan AME Zion Church ahead of a verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley is accused in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase, prompting clergy to warn of possible unrest if he is acquitted. Former St. Louis officer Jason Stockley’s trial ended last month, but Judge Timothy Wilson has yet to rule. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Trending BREAKING: Trump's Morning Tweet Is a Serious Slap in the Face to His Base Caleb Howe

I love my city, but I’m well aware of her flaws. Seems like most national press we receive these days is negative. (Why do you think we sing the Cardinals’ praises so loudly?!)

Unfortunately, we may be in for more of it:

Many have questioned why the verdict is taking so long to issue. Fair question. One would hope it’s because the Judge is taking his time to carefully review all of the evidence presented and render a fair and impartial ruling, regardless of external pressures. Tim Wilson, who is retiring at the end of the year, can be a bit quirky but is a smart guy with years of experience (both on the bench and as a former Assistant US Attorney). He’s not exactly known for quick decisions and — understandably — this one will be no exception.

I’m agnostic on this case — I haven’t studied it closely and won’t pretend to have special insight into what really happened. If the evidence supports an acquittal, then so be it. If the response here is protests and riots, I guess we’re in for a bumpy ride for a bit. (As she checks her calendar to see when she’s next due in court….) And if the evidence supports a guilty verdict, then that’s the one Wilson should issue. Given the rumblings we’ve been hearing in the past few weeks, though, one has to wonder if some of the would-be protestors won’t be a might disappointed.