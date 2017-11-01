Details regarding Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the 29-year-old suspect in yesterday’s terror attack in New York City, are still emerging. Brandon Morse has the latest updates regarding the attack here. Early reports indicate he resided in Tampa, Florida, for much of his time in the United States, but recently moved to Paterson, New Jersey. The Home Depot store from which he allegedly rented the truck used in the attack is located in close by Passaic, New Jersey.

But his travels weren’t confined to Florida and New Jersey. Saipov was a commercial truck driver which, presumably, is how he came to receive a ticket at a weigh station in Platte County, Missouri, in December 2015. The citation was issued for Failure to Equip a Motor Carrier Vehicle With/Maintain Required Brake System, a Class B Misdemeanor in Missouri.

Rather than address the ticket, Saipov apparently failed to appear for his April 5, 2016, court date and a warrant was issued. The warrant was served on him in St. Charles County, Missouri, on October 21, 2016, though the court records don’t indicate the circumstances surrounding the service. He was arrested by the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department at that time and posted a $200 bond. On November 29, 2016, Saipov failed to appear for his court date, a guilty plea was entered, and the bond was applied to his fine and court costs. The docket sheet from his guilty plea can be reviewed here: Saipov

Per the Kansas City Star, this was not Saipov’s only traffic-related brush with law enforcement:

According to court records, Saipov also was cited in Pennsylvania in August 2012 and March 2015. Records show he pleaded guilty to exceeding the maximum length for a trailer and to operating with unsafe equipment in April 2015. In 2012, he was charged with failing to comply with license restrictions. That charge was withdrawn after Saipov pleaded guilty to operating a motor carrier vehicle in violation of driver out-of-service standards.

Ticky-tack stuff, frankly. Still, rather unsettling to know he was out there on the roads in a commercial vehicle.