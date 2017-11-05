Karma. Let’s talk about it. First of all, while it’s true that it’s often a b-word, it isn’t what most people misconstrue it to be. It isn’t “reaping what you sow,” or “getting your just desserts.” At least not in this life. It’s what determines the nature of your next existence. So, invoking it as an explanation for something bad — or evil — which befalls another in this life isn’t just atrociously rude. It’s intellectually lazy. It’s the social media equivalent of writing a song about irony while using non-ironic examples.

But that hasn’t stopped one Twitter Wannabe Cool Kid from attempting to capitalize on today’s tragic church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and sharing his heartless “hot take” via social media. One Antonio E. Gonzalez is figuring that those killed or injured earlier today were/are Trump supporters so, hey, good riddance, amiright? This was the initial tweet I saw:

Sutherland Springs is in rural Texas, these were all likely 45 voters. This is karma in action. Good riddance. — Antonio E. Gonzalez (@ReFlex76) November 5, 2017

But then I went and took a gander at his timeline. And it all becomes ever-so-clear. Antonio needs some attention, so he’s going to give you his bad-ass hot take — several times over — in the hopes that you’ll notice:

It’s rural Texas. They were likely 45 voters. This is karma in action. Good riddance. — Antonio E. Gonzalez (@ReFlex76) November 5, 2017

Dude, it’s rural Texas, they were likely 45 voters. This is karma in action. Good riddance. — Antonio E. Gonzalez (@ReFlex76) November 5, 2017

Just in case you weren’t clear on his philosophy:

If it means more dead 45 voters, I got no problem. — Antonio E. Gonzalez (@ReFlex76) November 5, 2017

Got that?

What would possess someone to even think such things, much less put them out there for all the world to see? Antonio explains it to us:

I’ve been depressed, and suffering from a migraine all weekend. Gotta admit, this Texas thing has made me kinda happy. Sweet karma. — Antonio E. Gonzalez (@ReFlex76) November 5, 2017

You see, friends, Antonio isn’t feeling well. He’s down in the dumps. So he’s feeding off the anguish of countless others. But, hey, at least he isn’t a Trump voter.

My life is shit; if anything, karma owes me big time. — Antonio E. Gonzalez (@ReFlex76) November 6, 2017

I hate to break it to you, Antonio, but that’s not how this works….that’s not how any of this works. Maybe someday you’ll realize how fortunate that makes you.