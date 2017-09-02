Back in September, 2016, the House Judiciary Committee held an oversight hearing on the FBI. The star witness, of course, was then-Director James Comey. This hearing took place shortly after Comey had made his now infamous statement that basically confirmed every allegation against Hillary Clinton yet managed to exonerate her because she was thinking good and high-minded thoughts even as she was making the nation’s secrets available to any foreign government with sufficient ambition to seek them out.

One of the members of the panel is Texas Representative John Ratcliffe.

This is the exchange:

Mr. GOODLATTE. The Chair recognizes the gentleman from Texas. Mr. Ratcliffe, for 5 minutes. Mr. RATCLIFFE. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Director, did you make the decision not to recommend criminal charges relating to classified information before or after Hillary Clinton was interviewed by the FBI on July the 2nd? Mr. COMEY. After. Mr. RATCLIFFE. Okay. Then I am going to need your help in trying to understand how that is possible. I think there are a lot of prosecutors or former prosecutors that are shaking our heads at

how that could be the case.

Ratcliffe goes on to ask why a key person in the case, Cheryl Mills, was allowed to act as an attorney for Hillary Clinton while she was being questioned and get no good answers.

Now we know that Comey’s statement was a baldfaced lie.

Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee produced documents that showed Comey had decided to exonerate Clinton before the first witness was even interviewed.

Andy McCarthy says we shouldn’t be shocked. In early April, Obama told Comey what the correct answer was.

The decision not to indict Hillary Clinton was not made by then-FBI Director Comey. It was made by President Obama and his Justice Department – Comey’s superiors. If you want to say Comey went along for the ride rather than bucking the tide (as he concedes doing when Lynch directed him to call the Clinton probe a “matter,” not an “investigation”), that’s fair. But the fact that Comey already knew in April what he would say in July has long been perfectly obvious. The Obama administration was going to follow its leader. What Comey ultimately stated was just a repeat of what Obama was openly saying in April, and what Obama’s Justice Department was leaking to the press in May.

All Comey, Mister Integrity, did was take dictation and lie to Congress.