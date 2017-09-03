Just a few days ago I posted on the now-viral incident at University of Utah Hospital where an out of control Salt Lake City detective assaulted and arrested a nurse for following hospital policy.

The backstory is that Logan police were in pursuit of a Silverado pickup driven by a guy named Marcos Torres. During the pursuit, the Silverado crossed the centerline and crashed into an eigtheen-wheeler driven by a Rigby, ID, man named William Gray. This is the dashcam of the incident:

Torres died in the accident. Gray was severely burned and medevaced to the burn unit at Utah University Hospital where the incident took place. As it turned out, Gray was a reserve law enforcement officer with the Rigby police department. Now their chief has weighed it:

Press Release 2017-05

September 1, 2017 To all outlets On July 26th of this year, one of our reserve officers, William Gray was the victim in a horrific accident in northern Utah while working his full-time job as a truck driver. The suspect in this incident was fleeing from Utah State Highway Patrol, when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head on with Gray’s truck, severely injuring Gray, and killing himself. Officer Gray was flown to the University of Utah’s burn unit where he remains under their watchful, professional, and competent care. Within the first hours of Officer Gray being admitted into the burn unit, an incident occurred between hospital staff and an officer from an agency in Utah who was assisting with the investigation. The Rigby Police Department was not aware of this incident until August 31st, 2017. The Rigby Police Department would like to thank the nurse involved and hospital staff for standing firm, and protecting Officer Gray’s rights as a patient and victim. Protecting the rights of others is truly a heroic act. The Rigby Police Department would also like to acknowledge the hard work of the involved agencies, and trusts that this unfortunate incident will be investigated thoroughly, and appropriate action will be taken. It is important to remember that Officer Gray is the victim in this horrible event, and that at no time was he under any suspicion of wrongdoing. As he continues to heal, we would ask that his family be given privacy, respect, and prayers for continued recovery and peace.