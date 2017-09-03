The administration has telegraphed for some months that DACA is a dead letter. President Trump was against the program when he was a candidate. John Kelly told Congress that he had no intention of defending it in court because it was illegal. Department of Defense ended a program to enlist DACA participants in the Armed Forces. Like one of the living dead, though, it continued to lumber across the political landscape. It seemed like it was going to be euthanized on Friday, but it was overtaken by other events. Word has leaked out of the White House tonight that on Tuesday, Trump will announce that the DACA program is over but he is waiting six months to officially kill the program.

President Donald Trump has decided to end the Obama-era program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children, according to two sources familiar with his thinking. Senior White House aides huddled Sunday afternoon to discuss the rollout of a decision likely to ignite a political firestorm — and fulfill one of the president’s core campaign promises.

…

Conversations with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who argued that Congress — rather than the executive branch — is responsible for writing immigration law, helped persuade the president to terminate the program, the two sources said, though White House aides caution that — as with everything in the Trump White House — nothing is set in stone until an official announcement has been made. In a nod to reservations held by many lawmakers, the White House plans to delay the enforcement of the president’s decision for six months, giving Congress a window to act, according to one White House official. But a senior White House aide said that chief of staff John Kelly, who has been running the West Wing policy process on the issue, “thinks Congress should’ve gotten its act together a lot longer ago.” Trump is expected to announce his decision on Tuesday, and the White House informed House Speaker Paul Ryan of the president’s decision on Sunday morning, according to a source close to the administration. Ryan had said during a radio interview on Friday that he didn’t think the president should terminate DACA, and that Congress should act on the issue.

On Friday, Paul Ryan said that Trump should give Congress time to act before eliminating DACA. He has. The ball is now where it belongs, in Congress’s court. Unless they do a better job on this than they have on any other piece of legislation is the past seven months, DACA is gone.