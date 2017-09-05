Marco Rubio has released a statement on the end of DACA:

“I have long supported accommodating those brought to this country illegally through no fault of their own. However, I have always felt that President Obama’s executive action was unconstitutional and that the right way to address this issue was through legislation. “Congress now has less than six months to deal with this the right way, through the legislative process. It is important that the White House clearly outline what kind of legislation the president is willing to sign. We have no time to waste on ideas that do not have the votes to pass or that the president won’t sign.”

He is exactly right. If Congress hopes to pass a bill, they need to know up front what the parameters of a bill President Trump will sign looks like. Left to their own devices, Congress will load this bill up with the guts of the failed 2013 immigration reform bill. Assuming Trump really wants to sign a bill giving safe harbor to DREAMers, his staff need to be involved. If he’s looking for an issue to further distance himself from Congress (his approval rating is now nearly 30 points higher than that of Congress) he’ll just let them do it alone.