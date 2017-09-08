President Donald Trump meets with, from left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump meets with, from left, shameless eunuch Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and de facto House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Like it or not, the House has passed the deal cut by Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer:

The House on Friday cleared a short-term measure to avoid a government shutdown and raise the debt limit through December, ratifying a deal President Trump struck with Democrats.

Lawmakers voted 316-90 for the package that includes more than $15 billion in disaster recovery aid for communities affected by Hurricane Harvey. The majority of House Republicans voted for the bill, something that had been uncertain, but more of the yes votes came from Democrats.

Ninety lawmakers voted against the bill, all of them Republicans.

The bill is now headed to Trump for his signature.
Trending

Trump and Schumer cut deal to put America on fast track to bankruptcy

stridentconservative

Tags: Chuck Schumer Donald Trump Hurricane Harvey Nancy Pelosi