Like it or not, the House has passed the deal cut by Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer:

The House on Friday cleared a short-term measure to avoid a government shutdown and raise the debt limit through December, ratifying a deal President Trump struck with Democrats.

Lawmakers voted 316-90 for the package that includes more than $15 billion in disaster recovery aid for communities affected by Hurricane Harvey. The majority of House Republicans voted for the bill, something that had been uncertain, but more of the yes votes came from Democrats.

Ninety lawmakers voted against the bill, all of them Republicans.