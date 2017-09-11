Vice President gave a personal and emotional speech in Shanksville, PA, at the memorial to the passengers of United Flight 93 who died on September 11, 2001. Read the highlights, but watch the whole thing.

Vice President Pence was moved to tears during a ceremony Monday to honor the 40 passengers and crew members who died aboard Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, a plane that was believed to have been headed for the U.S. Capitol after hijackers took control of the cockpit.

“It was the longest 12 minutes of my life, then it turned to 13 minutes, then 14. And then we were informed that the plane had gone down in a field in Pennsylvania,” Pence said Monday at the site of the crash in Shanksville, Pa., where a memorial now stands.

…

The vice president said the actions of innocent passengers on board the plane, who stormed the cabin in an attempt to wrestle control from its hijackers, is “a debt I don’t think I will ever be able to repay.”

“I was standing near the East Wing of the House of Representatives,” Pence recalled. “I will always believe that I, and many others in our nation’s capital, were able to get home that day to hug our families because of the courage and selflessness of the heroes of Flight 93.”

“The American people will forever be inspired by their courage and resolve,” he said. “We honor them by remembering them… and by doing everything in our power as a nation to prevent such evil from ever reaching our shores again.”