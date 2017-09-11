Robots. Doing jobs people just don’t want to do. And doing those jobs better and without an attitude. That has been the promise of both mechanization and, now, robotics. While much attention has been focused on the automation of the fast food industry in response to the “living wage” grifters and the imminent loss of well-paying trucking jobs, another industry is being swiftly robotized which has significant consequences.

Austria has been gripped by sex robots since it was revealed that a bot named Fanny was more popular at a brothel in the capital, Vienna, than the actual prostitutes. And after research revealed a third of us would happily have sex with a robot – and 40% would not consider they were cheating on their partner – the bots are growing in popularity more than ever before. Since then, a growing number of Austrian brothels have been making the switch to include sex robots.

One would think that this would be a winning situation for most of society. The Antifa movement would disappear as the members would abandon these masked meetups with hirsute and aromatic fat girls in favor of spending more time with their Xbox and their sex doll. Human trafficking would become less of a business as the customer base would gravitate from the illegal (forced prosititution) to the legal (Amazon-delivered sex doll). But with any technological advance there is the never ending human ability to misbehave. Already there are robots programmed to simulate rape and there are, naturally, sex robots that resemble children.

While some claim that the presence of sex robots will have no impact on sex crimes, because these, they argue, are crimes of power and control and not sexually driven, I think that premise is arguable. Over thirty percent of Japanese men in their thirties have never dated a woman. Their social interactions are at work and online, often with imaginary characters. The larger implication seems to be that technology can actually serve to isolate a lot of persons with sociopathic tendencies from society at little cost to society.

There are, of course, obvious and not-so-obvious downsides. Who can forget the living hell imposed upon a character in the Star Trek episode, “I, Mudd” by surrounding him forever with androids, presumably frigid, of his ghastly wife.

And this worst case scenario:

A cybersecurity scientist has issued a bizarre warning that sex robots could one day rise up and kill their owners if hackers can get inside their heads.

…

And as with all devices, if that system is ever connected to the internet, then it becomes possible for hackers to break into it. The cyber-defense guru added: “The last thing you want is for a hacker to have control over one of these robots.” “Once hacked, they could absolutely be used to perform physical actions for an advantageous scenario or to cause damage.”

But the Luddites are out in force. In Barcelona, the prostitutes union forced a brothel that used sex dolls out of business.

Prostitutes who work in the city with Aprosex – the Association of Sex Professionals – objected saying a doll cannot match the services of a real person and denigrates real sex workers to merely being an object. A statement on their website read: “The sex-affection of a person can not be provided by a doll. They are different and compatible services. They do not communicate. “They do not listen to you or caress you, they do not comfort you or look at you. They do not give you their opinion or drink a glass of champagne with you.” Janet, a prostitute with over 30 years in the industry, who works in the city’s Raval district said: “It is another strategy of the patriarchy that presents us as objects without rights or soul. A privilege of the wealthy classes.”

Maybe ‘Janet’ should rethink her media strategy. I doubt that many of her customers are in search of an SJW rant mixed with Marxist dialectic. The robots not talking and offering advice is probably a feature, not a bug, to a lot of customers. In fact, she makes a real good case for why the sex dolls will triumph. They don’t hector you.