Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. smiles while watching Trump’s anti-immigration supporters go batsh** crazy over what looks and smells like a widespread offer of amnesty to illegals. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Trending The White House Confirms What Many of Us Already Knew About Trump's Views on Amnesty Susan Wright

Mitch McConnell’s office release a rather laconic statement on the alleged deal President Trump cut with Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi:

McConnell Statement on Border Security, DACA legislation ‘We look forward to receiving the Trump administration’s legislative proposal as we continue our work on these issues.’ Washington, D.C.- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued the following statement regarding ongoing discussions on border security and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA): “As Congress debates the best ways to address illegal immigration through strong border security and interior enforcement, DACA should be part of those discussions. We look forward to receiving the Trump administration’s legislative proposal as we continue our work on these issues.” Background: The president called the Leader this morning to discuss the need for strong security measures and the need to address DACA.

If you read this and listen very carefully you can hear McConnell’s maniacal laughter in the background. The subtext is very clear: you made this deal, don’t look to us to clean it up.

McConnell is looking at 2018 and sees a crop of vulnerable RedState Democrat senators out there. He’s looking back and remembers the pain generated by “comprehensive immigration reform.” He knows if he goes ahead with a Senate plan that Trump will undoubtedly paint that plan as “amnesty” of some form, not for political gain but just to burnish his own standing with his base voters as the guy who’s trying to drain the swamp.

All in all, this is a wise move by McConnell and one that may end up saving Trump from himself.