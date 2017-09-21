Former U.S. CIA operative Valerie Plame sticks out her tongue at critics after her anti-Semitic tweets come to light. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Scratch a leftist and you inevitably find a raving, frothing anti-Semite just waiting to get out. Anti-Semitism is at the heart of the whole Bondage, Domination, Sadism , sorry, I mean the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement. But it is rare indeed when one of them waves as points to themselves and declares their Jew-hatred. That happened today on Twitter. The protagonist is the former faux deep cover, non-official cover CIA ANALYST (yeah, try to figure out how that worked) Valerie Plame who was “outed” by Colin Powell’s minime Richard Armitage but somehow resulted in Scooter Libby getting a felony conviction.

Set up:

America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars https://t.co/oUH7b0QPMt — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

There are a couple of simple fixes for the dominant involvement of American Jews in foreign policy issues where they have a personal interest due to their ethnicity or family ties. First of all, don’t put them into national security positions involving the Middle East, where they will potentially be conflicted. Let them worry instead about North Korea, which does not have a Jewish minority and which was not involved in the holocaust. This type of solution was, in fact, somewhat of a policy regarding the U.S. Ambassador position in Israel. No Jew was appointed to avoid any conflict of interest prior to 1995, an understanding that was violated by Bill Clinton (wouldn’t you know it!) who named Martin Indyk to the post. Indyk was not even an American citizen at the time and had to be naturalized quickly prior to being approved by congress. Those American Jews who are strongly attached to Israel and somehow find themselves in senior policy making positions involving the Middle East and who actually possess any integrity on the issue should recuse themselves, just as any judge would do if he were presiding over a case in which he had a personal interest. Any American should be free to exercise first amendment rights to debate possible options regarding policy, up to and including embracing positions that damage the United States and benefit a foreign nation. But if he or she is in a position to actually create those policies, he or she should butt out and leave the policy generation to those who have no personal baggage. For those American Jews who lack any shred of integrity, the media should be required to label them at the bottom of the television screen whenever they pop up, e.g. Bill Kristol is “Jewish and an outspoken supporter of the state of Israel.” That would be kind-of-like a warning label on a bottle of rat poison – translating roughly as “ingest even the tiniest little dosage of the nonsense spewed by Bill Kristol at your own peril.” As none of the above is likely to happen, the only alternative is for American citizens who are tired of having their country’s national security interests hijacked by a group that is in thrall to a foreign government to become more assertive about what is happening. Shine a little light into the darkness and recognize who is being diddled and by whom. Call it like it is. And if someone’s feelings are hurt, too bad. We don’t need a war with Iran because Israel wants one and some rich and powerful American Jews are happy to deliver. Seriously, we don’t need it.

If this sounds like something you’d find in a back issue of Der Stürmer, it is because it is very much like what you’d find. The author, some guy named Philip Girardi, seems to have made a career of hatred of Israel and/or Jews.

The Twitter reaction has been fascinating:

Guys, I really don't see what the fuss is about with Valerie Plame endorsing this "alternative media" website: https://t.co/IWfy9lMFrZ pic.twitter.com/6XXvwA5lmN — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) September 21, 2017

Amused to see the rest of the pundit world discovering what a lot of people knew about Valerie Plame over a decade ago. She's not only one. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) September 21, 2017

Indeed, this “dual loyalty” thing is something the progressive left and the alt-right have been using for decades.

Hey, does anyone know where Valerie Plame might have gotten idea that it's OK to question the loyalty of American Jews on Iran issues? pic.twitter.com/3W8x5eTNVF — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 21, 2017

LOL Valerie Plame Is Among Hillary Clinton’s September Fund-Raisers https://t.co/SW1h0n7WAe — JWF (@JammieWF) September 21, 2017

Plame has responded:

This is not a one-off for Plame, she’s been a fan of this guy for a while. This, from 2014:

Well put, Mr. Giraldi: Why I Still Dislike Israel http://t.co/8fxErjzAij — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) December 31, 2014

Buzzfeed has found more stuff. But she does have defenders:

2/ The Valerie Plame episode reveals how unbearably stupid, close-minded, and trapped in the world of "gothcha" politics they are. pic.twitter.com/WbXpHiw4EO — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 21, 2017

Man alive. To the person who had “Valerie Plame outs herself as an anti-Semite” in their pool: Come get your big winnings. pic.twitter.com/jxvYjEUrgq — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 21, 2017

Never noticed Valerie Plame in this pic before. pic.twitter.com/6HGx74mUCL — Hello, Friend (@MattsIdeaShop) September 21, 2017

Going to be awkward for D-Day crowd when an Antifa member Cold-Cocks Valerie Plame. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2017

On a serious note, there is this:

Honestly, real story isn't Valerie Plame, it's how common the viewpoint she RT'd (and yes, endorsed) is among a certain policy/analyst class — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) September 21, 2017

This is absolutely correct.