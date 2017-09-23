Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

President Trump’s ‘vigorous criticism’ of the spoiled brats in the NFL who feel oppressed by their seven figure salaries and have decided to protest that oppression by refusing to stand for the presentation of colors and the playing of the national anthem has brought all manner of push back. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell claims this shows disrespect for the NFL. Seriously, Roger? The NFL forfeited any claim to respect a while ago. And, looking at NFL attendance numbers, a lot of other people think the same thing. And there are the predictable accusations of racism because that is all the left and a large part of the ‘my principles’ conservatives caucus.

Now Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse has weighed in:

NFL players:

You have the right to protest Trump tmrw. But aren’t there better ways than kneeling before the flag soldiers died to defend? — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 23, 2017

btw, Trump wants you to kneel–because it divides the nation, with him and the flag on the same side. Don't give him the attention he wants. https://t.co/ic5Vc9oGyB — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 23, 2017

I don’t think this makes a whole lot of sense because the NFL comment was a throw-away applause line, it wasn’t set up to create a huge war on the NFL. That a war has erupted, pitting a handful of spoiled rich guys against a majority of their fan base, will undoubtedly be capitalized on. I don’t know why Goodell or generic NFL players should be offended by what Trump said–because millions of Americans feel the same way–or why anyone should feel obligated to rise to the defense of egregious douchebaggery that is obviously calculated to encourage violence against law enforcement officers and to encourage law enforcement officers to de-police minority neighborhoods rather than risk career-ending confrontations.

It is just bizarre to reason with these douches from the standpoint of “If you are going to hate America anyway, at least don’t let Trump win.” But we are at the point where opposing Trump allows people to ally with just about anyone.