North Korea Minister for Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho is escorted to the podium to speak during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

North Korea’s foreign minister was front and center in the highly coveted Saturday afternoon slot to give his speech to the UN General Assembly, He did not disappoint. Apparently, some one threatening to nuke us is not important enough to merit a transcript so I’m working from several news reports.

North Korea’s foreign minister warned Saturday that a strike against the U.S. mainland is “inevitable” because President Trump mocked leader Kim Jong Un with the belittling nickname “little rocketman.” (ed. note: the “little rocketman” moniker comes from the Huntsville rally) … Ri said that Trump’s bombast had made “our rockets’ visit to the entire U.S. mainland inevitable” and linked it to the Trump’s insulting shorthand references to Kim. … “Through such a prolonged and arduous struggle, now we are finally only a few steps away from the final gate of completion of the state nuclear force,” he said. “It is only a forlorn hope to consider any chance that the DPRK would be shaken an inch or change its stance due to the harsher sanctions by the hostile forces,” he said, using the acronymn for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. … “None other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission,” Ri said in broad denunciation of Trump that brought applause from the North Korean delegation. “In case innocent lives of the U.S. are harmed because of this suicide attack, Trump will be held totally responsible.” … “Trump might not have been aware what is uttered from his mouth, but we will make sure that he bears consequences far beyond his words, far beyond the scope of what he can handle even if he is ready to do so,” Ri said.

North Korea Foreign Minister: "[@POTUS] tried to insult the supreme dignity of my country by referring it to a rocket." pic.twitter.com/TbOPCIeCj5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2017

NORTH KOREA TO TAKE "MERCILESS PREEMPTIVE ACTION IF NEEDED" — FOREIGN MINISTER — Gregor Peter (@L0gg0l) September 23, 2017

North Korea's foreign minister condemns Trump for threats, says "the very reason [we] had to possess nuclear weapons is because of the U.S." — BNO News (@BNONews) September 23, 2017

Minutes before Kim Jong Un’s buttboy made his address, the US military announced that it had flown a mission along the coast of North Korea, but in international airspace

Today’s speech is the direct result of US presidents allowing three generations of imbeciles North Korean despots think that they can a) do whatever they wish and b) they will be rewarded for bad behavior and c) the more outlandish their behavior the greater the reward. What Kim Jong Un is experiencing is something very new to him and to his regime. Bad behavior is getting punitive action. He is not being treated as a player on the world stage, rather he’s being treated like a spoiled brat with a can of gas and a Zippo.

The key mistake he made was letting Trump know that the “rocket man” label is getting under his skin. All this ensures is that we will see more of it and we will see more inventive insults yet to come. Where will the goading lead? We don’t know but if we’re going to have to fight this guy, we need to do it now before he has a creditable nuclear force. Because then we will have to fight him and the carnage will be appalling.