Baltimore Ravens players, including former player Ray Lewis, second from right, kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

If, as we are being told, dissent is the highest form of patriotism, nothing says class like protesting against your own country of foreign soil.

Every year, the NFL plays a handful of games in London. The idea is to show the Brit who love soccer that it isn’t necessary to drop to the ground and cry like a little girl whenever contact is made with another player. Yesterday, the Baltimore Ravens and Jacsonville Jaguars were there and they brought the #TakeAKnee bullsh** with them.

American football stars took a knee in defiance of Donald Trump at Wembley Stadium today after he said sportsmen who ‘disrespect America’ should be ‘fired’. Today, players from both Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens dropped to their knees as the national anthem was played prior to the match in London. Now similar protests have erupted across the US with at least 100 players either kneeling or sitting during the national anthem. No players were kneeling during the playing of ‘God Save The Queen’ today at Wembley, which followed the Star Spangled Banner.

Whatever.

The NFL has been under attack for years because it is too, well, manly for the people attacking it. The management of the league is following the same strategy as the leaders of the Boy Scouts. They are kowtowing to people who hate the game and showing utter contempt to the people who buy the tickets and the merchandise. Unless something is done, the conflict between the whiny snots of the #TakeAKnee movement, and their stump-broke enablers in management, and NFL fans is going to put the NFL in a death spiral. As much as I loved to play football as a young man and enjoy watching it today, I’m not going to put up being insulted for the privilege of doing so.