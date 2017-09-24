Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva (78) stands outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The sad spectacle of overpaid athletes making a statement about oppression and inequality by refusing to stand for the presentation of the US flag and the playing of the national anthem continues. There was one bright spot today. In Pittsburgh, the entire Steeler team cowered in the locker room while the degrading spectacle of paying respect to the nation that enabled them to make a seven or eight figure salary was taking place except for one man:

That man was offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva. Villanueva–who was born in Meridian, MS, to parents who were both Spanish citizens–is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is an infantry officer. He is a graduate of airborne and Ranger school. He served in 1st Ranger Battalion (Hunter Army Airfield, GA) and did three deployments to Afghanistan, winning a Bronze Star with “V” device for heroism under fire. He also shares my view on the douchebaggery that Colin Kaepernick has brought into the NFL in his search attempt to be the Michael Sam of the Black Lives Matter movement:

“I don’t know if the most effective way is to sit down during the national anthem with a country that’s providing you freedom, providing you $16 million a year … when there are black minorities that are dying in Iraq and Afghanistan for less than $20,000 a year.”

However, he was also quick to acknowledge the problems in this country.

I give partial credit to coach Mike Tomlin for taking to the field along with Villanueva.

If you check the video, it seems that the Chicago Bears linked arms and remained standing for the anthem.