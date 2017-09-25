Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva (78) stands outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem because he says he wasn’t quite bright enough to get off the field in time to hide in the locker room. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Yesterday, Pittsburgh Steeler tackle Alejandro Villenueva was hailed as a hero for seeming to buck the tide of disrespect for the United States that is the flavor du jour in the Roger Goodell’s NFL. While the Steelers cowered in the locker room rather than pretend for a couple of minutes that they were proud to be Americans, Villanueva, West Point graduate, Army Ranger, and decorated combat veteran, stood alone on the sideline.

Now Villanueva says it was all just a big, big mistake. This is via Chris Adamski who covers the Steelers for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

No socialist movement is complete without self-criticism lectures. You can make up your own mind if this is a legitimate description of what happened or if this is the logical consequence of coach Mike Tomlin (and sorry, Villanueva is wrong, if you won’t stand for the presentation of colors and the National Anthem you are not patriotic, you are a poltroon enjoying the liberty that better men provided for you) letting his displeasure with Villanueva be known, or if it is Villanueva doing damage control with teammates.

Whatever the reason, now is a good time to get your money back on that jersey you bought because none of the possibilities make Villanueva look very admirable.