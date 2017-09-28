Chuck Todd Attacks Roy Moore and Beclowns Himself in the Process

The Alabama Senate primary has not only left Mitch McConnell weakened and some $9 million poorer, the selection of former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore as the GOP nominee promises to provide six years of comedic entertainment as the media flail about trying to understand the man.

As a preview of coming attractions, yesterday morning Chuck Todd set his hair on fire and put it out with a sledgehammer:

His setup:

If you don’t understand just how freaked out some folks in the GOP and the White House are about what that means, then you don’t know Roy Moore. First off, he doesn’t appear to believe in the Constitution as it’s written.

Then he cuts to Moore saying:

Our rights don’t come from the government. They don’t come from the Bill of Rights. They come from Almighty God.

If you are even vaguely familiar with the history of the US Constitution, and more importantly the philosophical basis the Founding Fathers used for its formation, you know where this is going.

The Preamble to the US Constitution states very clearly that the Constitution is the creation of “We the People.” It doesn’t confer anything upon us, but rather it is a social compact that establishes how a free and independent people will govern themselves.

We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

It is made doubly clear in the Tenth Amendment:

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

We’ve established the supremacy of the people, and one should note, the Bill of Rights is an exercise in defining “negative liberties.” That is, the Bill of Rights doesn’t confer liberties upon the citizenry, rather it imposes limits upon the power of the government to interfere with existing liberties. Or, as John Jay wrote in Federalist 2:

“Nothing is more certain than the indispensable necessity of Government, and it is equally undeniable, that whenever and however it is instituted, the people must cede to it some of their natural rights, in order to vest it with requisite powers.”

And where might these natural rights come from?

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,

Moore is right. Our rights come from God. In order to maximize our safety and prosperity, we’ve delegated some of those rights to the government and limited what the government may do. That document limiting government is called the US Constitution.

I’m sure Todd knows this, I mean he doesn’t strike you as an idiot in the class of Jim Sciutto. And if he’d taken time to think about what Moore was saying he wouldn’t have made such an ass of himself. But Moore is just too big a target for a progressive secularist like Todd to ignore when he uses the ‘G-word.’

So settle in and get ready for the fun, because there are at least six years of it coming at us fast.