The state of Pennsylvania has a monopoly on the sale of liquor and wine (yes, there are some minor exceptions coming into effect this year). These beverages are dispensed through state owned stores by state employees.

Let's bring that same government magic to health insurance and see what happens! Oh, right: Obamacare. https://t.co/wFddNpt7H2 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 29, 2017

This is the image:

How does this even work?