The latest theme emanating from the left, particularly the angry, ugly feminist part of the left as epitomized by Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, is that women who decided to take a chance and vote for Donald Trump rather than for a corrupt, paranoid, megalomaniacal and incompetent Hillary Clinton somehow betrayed themselves.

The second level is when I see women — and look, it’s predominantly white women. Let’s just be clear about that. I won women. I lost white women, though I got more white women’s votes than President Obama did in 2012. So this is an ongoing challenge. But when I see women doing that, I think why are they publicly disrespecting themselves?

She also loves to quote a conversation she had with Facebook’s CEO Sheryl Sandberg who warned her that women would hate her for sleeping her way to the top her many, many accomplishments and because they do what men tell them to:

“Sheryl ended this really sobering conversation by saying that women will have no empathy for you, because they will be under tremendous pressure – and I’m talking principally about white women – they will be under tremendous pressure from fathers and husbands and boyfriends and male employers not to vote for ‘the girl.'”

Michelle Obama may win the prize for the greatest lack of self-awareness in this:

Quite frankly we saw this in this election. As far as I’m concerned, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice in a way. To me, it doesn’t say as much about Hillary ― and everybody’s trying to wonder. Well, what does it mean for Hillary? No, no, no. What does it mean for us as women? That we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, ‘That guy. He’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.’ Well, to me that just says you don’t like your voice. You like the thing we’re told to like.

She seems to have forgotten who her husband defeated in the 2008 Democrat primary.

This is all stupid crap.

As S. E. Cupp said in response to Michelle Obama’s statement:

“With all due respect to Mrs. Obama, that’s disgusting. This is condescending gender imperialism that decrees that just because I’m a woman, I’m obligated to vote for your corrupt, dishonest, morally bereft, out of touch and totally unaccountable candidate who also just happens to be a woman,” Cupp said. The HLN host added that there were “plenty of things not to like about Clinton,” and that “many Democrats agreed.” She then accused Obama and other Clinton supporters of hypocrisy for saying they want women to make their own choices — as long as those choices are the “right” choices.” “Of course, it doesn’t occur to them that women don’t vote with our uterus alone. From taxes to national security, we’re concerned about a whole host of issues,” Cupp reminded. She further pointed out that, on multiple occasions throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Clinton supporters said “any woman who doesn’t vote for Hillary…” “If Michelle doesn’t think Democrats tried to pressure women to like the thing they were told to like (Hillary Clinton),” Cupp explained, “well, to put it bluntly, she must not like her own voice. ‘Cause that’s ya said.”

The Democrats don’t even believe this nonsense themselves, they are simply using this sexist, infantilization of women voters to make Hillary Clinton feel better over her loss and to try to make gullible women feel like their decisions should be made with their reproductive organs and not their brain. How do I know they don’t believe it? Because yesterday Hillary Clinton told us so.

She was in Toronto stripping her credulous groupies of their money in return for a copy of her quasi-literate blame-shifting book and an chance to hear her squawk.

WATCH: Hillary Clinton steps onto the stage in #Toronto to cheers & applause. She'll offer an inside look at her 2016 Presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/Ob5T7UYzTf — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) September 28, 2017

If you follow the thread in that tweet you get a running synopsis of Clinton’s various whines and complaint bundled together as a speech. Then comes this:

Clinton says she believes a woman will one day be President but adds, "I just hope she's someone I agree with, so I can support her!" — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) September 29, 2017

This is totally illogical in light of the statements made by Clinton and Michelle Obama if they actually believe that all women can only be true to themselves by voting for women. How could she possibly not vote for the woman and keep “her own voice?” Did Obama attacking Clinton in 2008 also serve as “exhibit A for misogyny?”

No, of course not. What you just witnessed was Hillary Clinton delivering the ultimate smackdown to herself. Like any sane voter, she is not going to cast her vote based on apparent genitalia, she’s going to vote for someone who will push policies that she prefers, or failing that, the best of a bad lot.

The Democrat party has lived and thrived off identity politics so long as the identity in question votes in the correct direction. If you have doubts, look at how Clarence Thomas and Sarah Palin have been treated. What Clinton and Obama are really saying is that women have an obligation to vote for progressive women but they can vote for whatever Democrat is on the ballot if the other choice is a Republican woman.

The fact that Hillary Clinton lost white women in a race to Donald Trump may show that strategy is wearing thin.