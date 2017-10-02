President Trump will be in Puerto Rico tomorrow to talk to local officials, hand out supplies a la Houston, and, security situation permitting, take a helicopter flight to survey the damage.

A source working on planning for Trump Puerto Rico trip tomorrow tells me 8 members of cabinet will join him to show significance of trip. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) October 2, 2017

Trump ally msg was that he has done everything he can in short term but trip will be way for him to see what he still needs to do long term. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) October 2, 2017

2 sources involved w/ planning tell me they expect Trump to meet community members and possibly hand out food/supplies as he did in Houston. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) October 2, 2017

they both think Trump will — but can not confirm citing logistics and security caution — survey Puerto Rico damage via helicopter. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) October 2, 2017

Despite being hit only a week ago by a Category 5 hurricane, the relief effort has accomplished quite a bit.

Here are some snippets via Department of Defense.

100% of landline telephones are now operational. 270 of 1700 cell antennae are operational giving cell coverage to 37% of the population.

All ten of the island’s ports are now open, up from zero a week ago, and eight of those are receiving cargo.

The main airport in San Juan is receiving 35 flights/hour bringing in supplies and equipment.

51 of 69 hospitals are open and the USNS Comfort will arrive on Oct 4 adding hospital capacity. Dozens of aid stations are open.

Police and firefighters from New York are arriving to augment efforts.

759 of 1,120 gas stations are open.

65% of grocery stores are open.

AP’s editor for the Caribbean, Dánica Coto, was on Reddit this morning:

Most roads have been cleared across Puerto Rico, but a handful of communities such as those in Utuado and Jayuya are receiving federal supplies by air as crews try to restore some kind of connection via land. But many are not waiting for that. Dozens are crossing rivers to reach other nearby towns that have gas, food and water, and then wading across again to their damaged homes.

Now that highways are open, the problem with a lack of truck drivers is becoming so critical that drivers are being recruited in the United States. I’ve seen reports, that I can’t confirm, that Puerto Rican Teamsters are basically on strike to win concessions before going back to work. Again, I don’t know now true this is so handle with care.

Power remains a huge problem and will remain so for quite a while. The grid in Puerto Rico was not the best to begin with.

None of this will assuage Trump’s critics because Trump.

