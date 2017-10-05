Caricature by DonkeyHotey flic.kr/p/Ct4G4K https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

This is a breath of sanity made all the sweeter by watching the staff at BuzzFeed squirt blood out of their eyeballs:

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reversed a federal government policy that said transgender workers were protected from discrimination under a 1964 civil rights law, according to a memo on Wednesday sent to agency heads and US attorneys. Sessions’ directive, obtained by BuzzFeed News, says, “Title VII’s prohibition on sex discrimination encompasses discrimination between men and women but does not encompass discrimination based on gender identity per se, including transgender status.” It adds that the government will take this position in pending and future matters, which could have far-reaching implications across the federal government and may result in the Justice Department fighting against transgender workers in court. “Although federal law, including Title VII, provides various protections to transgender individuals, Title VII does not prohibit discrimination based on gender identity per se,” Sessions writes. “This is a conclusion of law, not policy. As a law enforcement agency, the Department of Justice must interpret Title VII as written by Congress.”

The reason is that Title VII prohibits job discrimination based upon your sex but does not ban discrimination based upon you being batsh** crazy.

And the usual suspects are incensed.

This is another of those issues that will ultimately be left to the Supreme Court to decide. That’s a shame. If Congress wants to grant these mentally ill people specials rights, it can, but it should not be left to the courts to do so.