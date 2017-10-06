A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. The California Senate approved SB999 by Sen. Fran Pavley, D-Agoura Hills, that would allow California women to receive a year supply of hormonal birth control in one trip to the pharmacy, on Friday. It now goes the governor. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Via Wall Street Journal:

The Trump administration said Friday it is undoing an Affordable Care Act requirement that employer-provided health benefits include contraception, a move that will likely spark immediate litigation to preserve the Obama-era mandate.

Federal health officials on Friday formalized a rule that would permit any employer with religious objections to birth control to omit coverage for contraception from their workers’ plans. Non-profit and some for-profit employers raising moral objections to the mandate could also seek an exemption under the new rules, according to officials at the Health and Human Services Department.

…

In practical terms, the Trump administration’s decision will allow employers to opt out of offering all or some contraceptive coverage, rather than using a “workaround” designed by the Obama administration in which insurance companies provided contraception directly to female workers if their employers had objected to it. Religiously affiliated employers had considered that compromise to be insufficient, because it still used the insurance plans they sponsored as the vehicle for providing coverage.