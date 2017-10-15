So Friday the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences gave chubby, scruffy sexual predator Harvey Weinstein the boot.

JUST IN: The Motion Picture Academy votes to immediately expel Harvey Weinstein pic.twitter.com/U9zmtXuYtC — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 14, 2017

I don’t much care about this whole episode beyond the fact that you have shallow and detestable people feeding upon one another over something that has been the way Hollywood has operated since the days of Fatty Arbuckle.

But we shouldn’t pretend this is anything but an obvious attempt as ass-covering by an institution devoid of honor, morals, or ethics. In 1977, director Roman Polanski was accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl over the course of a few hours:

The key witness during that proceeding was Samantha Gailey, the 13-year-old California girl who Polanski plied with Champagne and a Quaalude in a Mulholland Canyon home owned by Jack Nicholson. According to her testimony, which you’ll find here, Gailey said that her abuse began after she posed naked in a Jacuzzi for Polanski, who said the images were for French Vogue. The girl left the Jacuzzi after a naked Polanski wrapped his hands around her waist. Gailey testified that when she retreated to a bedroom, Polanski sat down beside her and kissed her, despite demands that he “keep away.” Polanski, she said, then performed a sex act on her and eventually “started to have intercourse with me.” Later, Gailey recalled, Polanski asked, “Would you want me to go in through your back?” before he “put his penis in my butt.” Asked why she did not more forcefully resist Polanski, who was 43 at the time, the teenager told Deputy D.A. Roger Gunson, “Because I was afraid of him.”

Read the grand jury transcript.

Since that time several other women have come forward claiming a similar experience. Apparently, if being suave and famous fails as a seduction technique, Quaaludes and alcohol will do quite well.

Roman Polanski is still a member of the Academy. Here you can watch him win an Academy Award and receive a standing ovation:

That tells you all you need to know about how sincere their outrage is.