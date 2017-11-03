Image by Oregon Department of Transportation via Flickr Creative Commons https://www.flickr.com/photos/oregondot/

Yesterday afternoon, on Larry O’Connor’s talk show and last night and this morning on Twitter, President Trump made it evident that he was unhappy that the Department of Justice and the FBI seemed totally unconcerned about any malfeasance on the part of the Clintons:

Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

….This is real collusion and dishonesty. Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering – where is our Justice Department? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The @TuckerCarlson opening statement about our once cherished and great FBI was so sad to watch. James Comey's leadership was a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

…New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

….People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The real story on Collusion is in Donna B's new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

As I pointed out in the post, I have a lot of sympathy for that point of view. I understand why it is corrosive to the civic culture for the winners of an election to seek the imprisonment of the losers, but I think a supermajority of Americans would agree that the Clintons are an exception to that rule.

This story is important to appreciate what comes next. Because last night, just a few hours after Trump’s radio appearance, Bret Baier had an interesting report (hat tip to RCP for the scut work of providing transcripts)

BRET BAIER: Breaking news tonight — two separate sources with intimate knowledge of the FBI investigations into the Clinton emails and the Clinton Foundation tell Fox the following: The investigation looking into possible pay-for-play interaction between Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Foundation has been going on for more than a year. Led by the white collar crime division, public corruption branch of the criminal investigative division of the FBI. The Clinton Foundation investigation is a, quote, “very high priority.” Agents have interviewed and reinterviewed multiple people about the Foundation case, and even before the WikiLeaks dumps, agents say they have collected a great deal of evidence. Pressed on that, one sources said, quote, “a lot of it,” and “there is an avalanche of new information coming every day.”

As a result of the limited immunity deals to top aides, including Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson, the Justice Department had tentatively agreed that the FBI would destroy those laptops after a narrow review. We are told definitively that has not happened. Those devices are currently in the FBI field office here in Washington, D.C. and are being exploited. The source points out that any immunity deal is null and void if any subject lied at any point in the investigation.

The classified e-mail investigation is being run by the National Security division of the FBI. They are currently combing through Anthony Weiner’s laptop. They are having some success — finding what they believe to be new emaisls, not duplicates, that have been transported through Hillary Clinton’s server. Finally, we learned there is a confidence from these sources that her server had been hacked. And that it was a 99% accuracy that it had been hacked by at least five foreign intelligence agencies, and that things had been taken from that…

Summarized:

The Clinton Foundation investigation is not dormant as it has appeared but is actually expansive. Some of the witnesses have been interviewed twice and it seems that there is a grand jury hearing this case.

The laptops of Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson that were to have been destroyed as part of the inexplicable immunity deal given them have not been destroyed. Those laptops are being exploited and the immunity deals may be in danger because of potential lying by one or the other or both of the witnesses.

Allegedly, according to these two sources, an indictment is likely in pay-to-play activities of the Clinton foundation.

Hillary Clinton’s private server was penetrated by at least five foreign intelligence services and information taken.

Why would we believe this? Because Jeff Sessions, or most likely some of his trusted staff, are trying to send a message to Trump that no one has forgotten about the Clintons. Is this true? Or is it hyped? We don’t know. But, in my opinion, I tend to believe it because eventually Sessions is going to be asked, “what about that Clinton investigation?”