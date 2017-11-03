Caricature by DonkeyHotey flic.kr/p/Ct4G4K https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

Yesterday, President Trump gave an interview to radio talker Larry O’Connor. In it, he expressed some dissatisfaction with the actions of the Justice Department.

Via Axios:

“The saddest thing is that because I’m the President of the United States I’m not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department, I’m not supposed to be involved with the FBI, I’m not supposed to be doing the kinds of things I would love to be doing and I’m very frustrated by it. I look at what’s happening with the Justice Department, why aren’t they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with the dossier and the kind of money…?”

Last night and this morning, he was in his glory on Twitter following up on the interview:

Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

….This is real collusion and dishonesty. Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering – where is our Justice Department? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The @TuckerCarlson opening statement about our once cherished and great FBI was so sad to watch. James Comey's leadership was a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

…New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

….People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The real story on Collusion is in Donna B's new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

I have a great deal of sympathy for his point of view.

We know that a “public integrity” investigation was opened on the Clinton Foundation in the months before the election and the Obama Justice Department shut it down. Donna Brazile’s revelations yesterday of how the Clinton campaign used the DNC as a way of evading campaign contribution limits certainly merits investigation. The Loretta Lynch-Bill Clinton meeting reeks of obstruction of justice. The whole Trump dossier, developed from sources active in the Russian FSB or with strong ties to the FSB, looks much more like “collusion” with a foreign power than anything that has been aimed at the Trump campaign. The Uranium One scandal. The close correlation between Bill Clinton being paid a lot of money for a speech and favors being granted by the State Department. All of this fairly cries to Heaven for vengeance.

But the Justice Department remains supine.

I know that incoming administrations are always loathe to criminally investigate their predecessors because sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. And the downfall of many new democracies is caused by the impulse of the incoming party to imprison or execute the people who just lost the election. At some point, even the dimmest bulb decides that the safest bet is to not leave power. We haven’t gone that route in the US and we shouldn’t.

On the other hand, the way the Clintons have abused our democracy and the fact that their latest revealed victim is the Democrat party makes this an unusual case. In fact, torching the entire Clinton edifice, imprisoning most of the Clinton inner circle and driving the rest from our television screens to live as hermits could actually be a great unifying factor for the nation. The Democrats blame her for Trump and are now seeing how she rigged the Democrat primary–in fact, I read Donna Brazile’s article as a call for an investigation. Republicans blame her for Trump and see the massive pile of corruption she squats upon. Jeff Sessions would be doing the nation a solid by telling Andrew McCabe to pack his bags and head for the golf course and directing the FBI to treat the Clintons like any other RICO investigation.