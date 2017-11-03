Last week, as it was revealed that the Trump dossier was a group project funded by the Clinton campaign, the DNC (to the extent that it was separate from the Clinton campaign), and the FBI. When that news broke, an addled and broken down old Hillary Clinton denied all knowledge.

Hillary Clinton only learned about the now-infamous “Trump dossier” after BuzzFeed News posted it, despite the fact that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund it, a source confirmed to CBS News.

Hillary Clinton was unaware of the now-infamous dossier of allegations about Donald Trump and Russia prior to Buzzfeed’s publishing of the document earlier this year, a source familiar with the matter has told CNN.

Wednesday night, however, she was on the Daily Show discussing politics with an alleged comedian (seriously, literally anyone can be taken seriously in the United States if they affect a British accent).

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday defended paying for a controversial dossier that alleged ties between President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 election. In a late-night interview on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Clinton said there was a difference between her campaign paying for legal opposition research and Trump’s team possibly working with Russia to influence the election. “I think most serious people understand that,” Clinton said. “This was research started by a Republican donor during the Republican primary, and when Trump got the nomination for the Republican Party, the people doing it came to my campaign lawyer.” “He said ‘yes,’” Clinton added, referring to her campaign lawyer, Marc Elias. “He’s an experienced lawyer, he knows what the law is, he knows what opposition research is.”

Part of this is obviously a lie, but, then again, Clinton’s lips were moving so what did we really think she was doing? The Trump dossier was not started by Washington Free Beacon, Christopher Steele was not hired by Fusion GPS until about three months after they had been dropped as a client by WFB.

Hillary last week: I didn't know anything about the dossier until after it was published Hillary this week: Damn right I paid for dossier! pic.twitter.com/e9K29jWu1t — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 2, 2017

Bingo. Of course she knew.

Despite her protestations, the Trump dossier is nothing more or less than colluding with the Russians to attempt to win an election. The information allegedly provided in that dossier comes from active FSB officers and from former FSB officers who allegedly have close ties to the Kremlin. If the information is true, it is no different than someone getting Hillary Clinton’s 30,000 lost emails. If it is false, it looks a lot like letting the Russians win the election for you.