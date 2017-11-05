Last week, Donna Brazile’s campaign memoir, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” hit the stands and it painted a very ugly picture of the degree to which Debbie Wasserman Schultz had allowed the DNC to be used as a money laundering operation for the Clinton campaign. One of the more interesting items concerns Hillary Clinton’s fainting in New York City on September 11, 2016, and being hurled “like she was a side of beef” into the Secret Service forklift-equipped van she used. (See my posts here | here | here.)

Former Democratic National Committee head Donna Brazile writes in a new book that she seriously contemplated setting in motion a process to replace Hillary Clinton as the party’s 2016 presidential nominee with then-Vice President Biden in the aftermath of Clinton’s fainting spell, in part because Clinton’s campaign was “anemic” and had taken on “the odor of failure.” In an explosive new memoir, Brazile details widespread dysfunction and dissension throughout the Democratic Party, including secret deliberations over using her powers as interim DNC chair to initiate the process of removing Clinton and running mate Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.) from the ticket after Clinton’s Sept. 11, 2016, collapse in New York City. Brazile writes that she considered a dozen combinations to replace the nominees and settled on Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), the duo she felt most certain would win over enough working-class voters to defeat Republican Donald Trump. But then, she writes, “I thought of Hillary, and all the women in the country who were so proud of and excited about her. I could not do this to them.” Brazile paints a scathing portrait of Clinton as a well-intentioned, historic candidate whose campaign was badly mismanaged, took minority constituencies for granted and made blunders with “stiff” and “stupid” messages. The campaign was so lacking in passion for the candidate, she writes, that its New York headquarters felt like a sterile hospital ward where “someone had died.”

The book has not made the Democrats happy and it dominated the talk shows today, leading Axios.com to whine:

Be smart: Top Democrats are furious at Brazile for reopening the wounds of 2016 when the party needs to be thinking about 2018 and 2020. Some even worry that the distraction may have endangered the party’s candidate in Tuesday’s governor’s race in Virginia, Ralph Northam. But Dems took the bait, making her book a bigger deal than it would have been if they had stayed silent.

Now the Clinton campaign alumni are striking back:

We were shocked to learn the news that Donna Brazile actively considered overturning the will of the Democratic voters by attempting to replace Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine as the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential nominees. It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.

