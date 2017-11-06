On a regular basis the Democrats get on their high horse over protecting voting rights. Usually their idea of protecting voting rights means letting illegals vote and making it easier to impose taxes on your neighbors than it is to buy a bottle of Ripple. While Democrats have been campaigning to restore voting rights to one of their core constituencies, that would be convicted felons, the Democrat candidate for Virginia governor, Ralph Northam, is going in the opposite direction. He believes that merely being accused of a crime should bar you from voting:

Statement from Northam campaign on Rick Gates leaving house arrest to go vote tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dBNkdySuwH — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 7, 2017

Why should people who are charged with a crime be disallowed to vote? I thought Democrats opposed that? https://t.co/DOsplfXUK2 — Farhad Manjoo 🍭 (@fmanjoo) November 7, 2017

Wait, Ralph Northam believes anyone _charged_ with a crime, not convicted, should be barred from voting? https://t.co/lab2aPVyGk — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 7, 2017

While I still think Northam is the favorite in tomorrow’s election, his campaign is exuded the rich aroma of flopsweat right now. This “attack” if you can call this, whatever, an attack, is stupid and desperate and shows Northam’s lack of respect for the intelligence of Virginia’s voters, particularly Democrats.