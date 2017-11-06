President Donald Trump pours the remainder of his fish food out as he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feed fish in a koi pond at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 

There is nothing quite like catnip for the anti-Trump media of all stripes as some perceived faux pas by President Trump. This was on full display in Japan just a few hours earlier. Apparently, it is a tradition that visitors being welcomed to Akasaka Palace in Tokyo are invited to join their host in feeding the koi. Simple one would think. But not if you are deeply dishonest.

Media Becomes Koi Over the Trump Goldfish Feeding Scandal

In fact, Prime Minister Abe fed the fish exactly the same way:

Though you’ll note CNN got in on the act selectively editing a video of the event to remove Abe from the picture and thus keep the bogus story alive:

There have been a couple of bursts of conscience. Christina Wilkie from CNBC, for instance:

What is striking about this is that absolutely no one who a) was at the event or b) saw video of the event could have concocted this story. It seems to have been based on still images taken at the site even though the still image collection would have inevitably included Prime Minister Abe’s feeding the fish. This all implies that someone in AFP and maybe in other news services made the deliberate decision to run the Trump story knowing it was false.

