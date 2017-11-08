

Just about everyone is familiar with this famous aid to assist journalists in identifying weapons:

And most are familiar with the legendary stupidity of the Fourth Estate when it comes to describing anything to do with weapons, shooting, or marksmanship. So today USA Today pulled off today was either an epic in incompetence or the most epic Twitter troll of all time. This is a Twitter video that was used to promote an actual USA Today story on the weapon used by the guy who killed 26 people in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. In particular, they are talking about the ways in which an AR-15 or one of the many knockoffs can be modified to make it more deadly.

A look at the gun used in the Texas church shooting. https://t.co/xdxIf5fR77 pic.twitter.com/sUY1mCCLZC — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 8, 2017

When you get to about 0:35 you see this:

What makes me think this may be the most trollish thing ever is the clarification that accompanies the video:

To clarify, the video shows both the shooter’s modifications, as well as other possible modifications. The shooter did not use a chainsaw bayonet. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 8, 2017

If you want a laugh, check out some of these modifications proposed on Twitter.

Your choice. Real? Or are the having us on?