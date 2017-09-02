Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse took to Twitter today to respond to talk of President Trump withdrawing the U.S. from its free trade agreement with South Korea.

Says Sasse:

“The president and Nebraska have a basic disagreement about trade,” Sasse said in a statement. “His Administration holds 18th-century views of trade as a zero-sum game. I side with our farmers and ranchers who are feeding the world now,” the conservative senator added.

Or he just doesn’t understand it and he’s playing to the populist base.

The Admin. holds 18th-c. views of trade as a zero-sum game. I side w/farmers &ranchers who are feeding the world now pic.twitter.com/WdnPBCAYWS — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 2, 2017

This isnt Sasse’s first time disagreeing with the president. It’s just the latest time.

Sasse has criticized the president over perceived protectionist policies in the past, saying in April that Trump’s consideration to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was a “disastrously bad idea.”

And it is. Imposing tariffs on goods is a bad idea for our economy. Free trade is a good idea.

Somebody alert the president.