She’s not wrong.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is putting her foot down.

Speaking earlier Monday at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, she said North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un was “begging for war.”

In response to news that the rogue nation had successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb:

“The time for half measures in the security council is over. The time has come to exhaust all of our diplomatic means before it is too late. We must now adopt the strongest possible measures. Kim Jong Un’s action cannot be seen as defensive,” she said.

President Trump and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis have both condemned North Korea’s aggressive actions, as well. Whether the next move is a military move remains to be seen, but it’s beginning to look more possible.