I brought up Hurricane Irma earlier today, regarding the Red Cross’ dilemma of potentially dealing with two hurricanes at once – the aftermath of Harvey, and the potential impact of Irma.

The National Hurricane Center announced today that they’re upgrading Irma from a category 3 storm to a category 4 storm. Wind speeds look to be advancing to 150 mph.

From the Washington Examiner:

There is an “increasing chance” Irma will hit South Florida and the Florida Keys later this week and weekend, the hurricane center said in a 5 p.m. advisory. Irma could directly hit the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by early Wednesday, and hurricane watches have been issued for these areas. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello on Monday declared a state of emergency in the U.S. territory.

Pretty much no good outcome if you’re living in one of the island territories.

Governor Rick Scott of Florida is urging Florida residents to be prepared, in the event the storm turns over their state.

“I am continuing to coordinate with emergency management officials as we monitor Hurricane Irma,” Scott said. “Families should take time today to make sure you have a disaster plan and fully-stocked disaster supply kit.”

There’s still a chance that Irma weakens before she reaches U.S. mainland, or that her course will turn back out to sea.

Let’s pray for that outcome, but be prepared, just in case.