Chicago’s Mayor Rahm Emanuel is dedicated to turning city high schools into sanctuary for young “Dreamers.”

The mayor addressed incoming high school freshmen, assuring them that Chicago schools would be a safe haven from the ravages of the Trump administration.

“To all the Dreamers that are here in this room and in the city of Chicago: You are welcome in the city of Chicago. This is your home. And you have nothing to worry about,” Mr. Emanuel told a group of freshman on the first day of classes at Solorio Academy High School, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Chicago, our schools, our neighborhoods, our city, as it relates to what President Trump said, will be a Trump-free zone. You have nothing to worry about,” Mr. Emanuel said. “And I want you to know this, and I want your families to know this. And rest assured, I want you to come to school … and pursue your dreams.”

Well, that’s special, but then, there’s the law to worry about.

Just kidding. This is Chicago. The law is an afterthought, there.

Forrest Claypool, CEO for Chicago Public Schools has even referred to the school system as a “sanctuary” for the undocumented.

He’s particularly cocky about it, as a matter of fact.

“We do not allow federal agents on these grounds and in this building,” he said, the Sun-Times reported. “You are safe and secure here to learn, to grow and to pursue your dreams and we hope that you do so.”

Do they take federal money, in any way? Asking for a friend.