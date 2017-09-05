You could just about figure that the lawsuits would come soon after President Trump’s directive to the U.S. military to stop transgendered people from joining the military, presumably in order to get their cosmetic surgery paid for.

And sure enough, the lawsuits are here.

JUST IN: Transgender soldiers and those seeking to enlist in military sue Trump over trans military ban. https://t.co/qRNXBoXzzP pic.twitter.com/cxZBjRHgM2 — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) September 5, 2017

Transgenders who were in the process of attempting to join the military when Trump’s ban came down brought the suit.

“This action, brought on behalf of transgender individuals, seeks to ensure that all qualified Americans have an equal opportunity to serve in the United States military, that transgender individuals are free from arbitrary and invidious discrimination and that the constitutional rights of transgender individuals to autonomy, privacy and freedom of expression are respected and protected,” the suit says.

That word, “qualified” is the key.

If they’re actively suffering from a mental disorder, and one that would require ongoing medical attention, how are they qualified?

The memo forwarded to the Department of Defense by the administration is one of the few areas where I am in agreement with President Trump.

Besides stopping transgendered people from joining the military:

Trump’s memo bars transgender people from enlisting, but instructs Secretary of Defense James Mattis to further explore how to handle transgender people currently serving in the armed forces.

How quick can you work up discharge paperwork?

It orders the Pentagon to stop paying for sex reassignment surgeries, except in cases that are already in progress to “protect the health of an individual.”

Oh, that’s good, I guess. Definitely finish sewing them up.

It also says the Pentagon should develop an implementation plan for the ban by Feb. 21, 2018, to be put into place on March 23, 2018.

And there are more.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of five transgender service members, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced a suit following the presidential memo.

Because of course they did.