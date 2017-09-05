I’m not sure how much attention this will get, but I would absolutely love the satisfaction of seeing it addressed.

On the WhiteHouse.gov site for citizen petitions, someone began a petition titled: “Declare George Soros a terrorist and seize all of his related organizations’ assets under RICO and NDAA law.”

The petition was started on August 20, and as of Tuesday morning, had met the necessary threshold of 100,000 signatures to be addressed by the White House. At the time of this writing, in fact, it had 136,486.

The text of the petition reads:

Whereas George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens, has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United State, and has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government, the DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law.

So who is George Soros?

He’s a Hungarian-born, billionaire financier, and not just any leftist. He’s pretty much THE leftist, to end all leftist demagogues.

He pours major money into backing liberal political candidates. He’s behind the Open Society Institute, which funnels his ample funds to leftist causes.

He’s a backer of World Bank and International Monetary Fund, groups he hopes to bring America to heel for.

Media Matters, MoveOn.org are both leftist organizations funded by Soros.

He’s also known as a major currency manipulator. It’s how he gets most of his wealth. He manipulates finances in order to force financial crises. He did it in Great Britain by dumping 10 billion sterling, forcing a devaluation in the currency and netting a billion-dollar profit for himself.

And in the U.S., it is also believed that he is the funding behind many of the so-called “spontaneous” protest groups that have sprung up on college campuses and in U.S. streets over the last few years. The goal, of course, being to keep the nation on the powder keg, with no firm footing and no peace.

But is he a terrorist, or just a really unscrupulous business man and political partisan?

We’ll see, should the White House choose to respond to the petition.