Please, world. Don’t hold it against us. It’s Charlotte.

Kimberley Paige Barnette, one of three Republican candidates for the position of mayor, is seeking to distinguish herself from her opponents with her amazing list of qualifications.

In a social media shout out, Barnette said:

“VOTE FOR ME!” Barnette, 53, wrote on her Facebook page, the Charlotte Observer reported. “REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL.”

Notice anything… odd?

Yeah. Maybe just a bit ill-advised.

Somebody apparently got to her and told her she should be a bit less blatant in signaling her base.

Robin Hayes, the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, was quick to slap that one down.

“Any suggestion that a candidate is more or less qualified for political office based on their skin color alone is offensive to North Carolina Republicans, and we condemn it,” Hayes told WRAL. “This type of suggestion has no place in our public discourse.”

To be fair, she didn’t say being white, alone, was her qualification. She also said “smart,” and “Republican.” I’ve got my concerns about that first one.

Barnette took down the post and apologized, but I doubt it’ll make much difference.

During a debate last month, Barnette said she doesn’t think the city should “encourage more lower-income people to [come to] Charlotte,” according to the Observer. “We should attract higher-income people,” she said. She has also called protests “an expression of Democratic behavior.”

She’s a charmer, isn’t she?

Don’t worry. She’s behind both of her opponents for the nomination, and this will likely not endear her to Charlotte voters.