There’s something for everybody on the Hill today, apparently.

For those who still hold out hope that President Trump will “lock her up,” the House Intelligence committee will be hearing from former Obama administration national security adviser, Susan Rice.

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary committee will have a closed door session with Donald Trump Jr, regarding the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Kremlin-connected attorney.

Trump Jr. has already turned over the requested documentation to the committee, and is said to be cooperating.

From CNN:

“We look forward to a professional and productive meeting and appreciate the opportunity to assist the Committee,” his lawyer told CNN after reports surfaced. Trump Jr.’s involvement in a Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton has been of great interest to the committee.

If you recall (and how could you forget), a mutual associate, Rob Goldstone, acted as a go-between, setting up the meeting. Trump Jr. received an email, saying the Russian government wanted to assist the Trump campaign, and Jr. was more than eager to get that information.

After calling in then-Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort, along with Trump son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the meeting reportedly turned to talk of a canceled adoption program.

The House intelligence committee, on the other hand, want to know about “unmasking,” and how it played into the ongoing Russia probe.

Rice is expected to be grilled by the GOP members on the committee, led by chairman Devin Nunes, who has accused her of “unmasking the names” of Trump associates in intelligence reports. Republicans also plan to ask her about classified leaks that have appeared in the news media. Rice has said she has done nothing wrong and already has spoken with the Senate intelligence committee about its probe into Russian meddling in the election and any collusion with Trump associates. “Ambassador Rice is cooperating with bipartisan Russia investigations conducted by the intelligence committees as she said she would,” Erin Pelton, a spokesperson for Rice, told CNN in June.

“Unmasking” has been a concern for some, as they question if some in the Obama administration may have had a little too much interest in discovering which, if any Trump associates, were detected in intercepted communications between Russian officials.

Apparently, Susan Rice was one of those very curious individuals. It was discovered by the National Security Council that there was a pattern in Rice’s requests to have redacted names, collected incidentally, “unmasked,” when it came to communications that involved Trump associates or campaign officials.

With both Trump Jr. and Rice testifying today, it goes to show that there really is no stone being left unturned in the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in our 2016 election.