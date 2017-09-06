Are we tired of winning, yet?

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump sided with Democrat lawmakers, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and agreed on a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

Most Republican lawmakers were taken aback by the Oval Office switcheroo.

Those of us that knew there’s not even a passing resemblance between Trump and the traditional Republican platform weren’t that surprised, at all.

Amused. Not surprised.
Trending

Hurricane Irma is HOW Big??

Teri Christoph

House Speaker Paul Ryan was all bent out of shape:

Many conservatives immediately opposed the combined bill, vowing to fight back on the legislation. After Democrats announced the plan, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) called the bill “disgraceful” and “ridiculous.”

“We’ve got all this devastation in Texas; we’ve got another unprecedented hurricane about to hit Florida. And they want to play politics with the debt ceiling?” Ryan said during a news conference Wednesday.

“I think that’s ridiculous and disgraceful that they want to play politics with the debt ceiling at this moment when we have fellow citizens in need, [so we can] respond to these hurricanes so that we don’t strand them.”

They went into that meeting knowing they had a friend in the president, and he was about to pull the rug out from under his own party leaders.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse gave a short, succinct statement on Trump’s betrayal.

Yes it is, Senator, but so is our president.

Tags: Ben Sasse Chuck Schumer Donald Trump House Speaker Paul Ryan Nancy Pelosi