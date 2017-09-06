Are we tired of winning, yet?
Earlier Wednesday, President Trump sided with Democrat lawmakers, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and agreed on a deal to raise the debt ceiling.
Most Republican lawmakers were taken aback by the Oval Office switcheroo.
Those of us that knew there’s not even a passing resemblance between Trump and the traditional Republican platform weren’t that surprised, at all.
Amused. Not surprised.
House Speaker Paul Ryan was all bent out of shape:
Many conservatives immediately opposed the combined bill, vowing to fight back on the legislation. After Democrats announced the plan, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) called the bill “disgraceful” and “ridiculous.”
“We’ve got all this devastation in Texas; we’ve got another unprecedented hurricane about to hit Florida. And they want to play politics with the debt ceiling?” Ryan said during a news conference Wednesday.
“I think that’s ridiculous and disgraceful that they want to play politics with the debt ceiling at this moment when we have fellow citizens in need, [so we can] respond to these hurricanes so that we don’t strand them.”
They went into that meeting knowing they had a friend in the president, and he was about to pull the rug out from under his own party leaders.
Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse gave a short, succinct statement on Trump’s betrayal.
The Pelosi-Schumer-Trump deal is bad.
— Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) September 6, 2017
Yes it is, Senator, but so is our president.
