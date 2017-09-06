Are we tired of winning, yet?

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump sided with Democrat lawmakers, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and agreed on a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

Most Republican lawmakers were taken aback by the Oval Office switcheroo.

Those of us that knew there’s not even a passing resemblance between Trump and the traditional Republican platform weren’t that surprised, at all.

Amused. Not surprised.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was all bent out of shape:

Many conservatives immediately opposed the combined bill, vowing to fight back on the legislation. After Democrats announced the plan, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) called the bill “disgraceful” and “ridiculous.” “We’ve got all this devastation in Texas; we’ve got another unprecedented hurricane about to hit Florida. And they want to play politics with the debt ceiling?” Ryan said during a news conference Wednesday. “I think that’s ridiculous and disgraceful that they want to play politics with the debt ceiling at this moment when we have fellow citizens in need, [so we can] respond to these hurricanes so that we don’t strand them.”

They went into that meeting knowing they had a friend in the president, and he was about to pull the rug out from under his own party leaders.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse gave a short, succinct statement on Trump’s betrayal.

The Pelosi-Schumer-Trump deal is bad. — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) September 6, 2017

Yes it is, Senator, but so is our president.