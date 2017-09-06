Daddy’s little girl, Madame President… whatever.

Apparently, Ivanka Trump is the exception to the new Kelly rules, which limit the comings and goings in the day-to-day circle of President Trump. Then again, maybe she’s pushing her way in to send a message that she’s still in charge.

During today’s heated Oval Office meeting – you know, the one where President Trump rolled over on Republicans and sided with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi – Ivanka broke protocol and crashed the party.

Aide with knowledge: "Toward the end of the meeting Ivanka Trump entered the Oval Office to 'say hello' and the meeting careened off topic." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 6, 2017

The meeting was about raising the debt ceiling, preventing a government shutdown, and passing a spending package that would provide aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey. This was no casual meeting, hashing out mundane topics.

Cong. source to @deirdrewalshcnn on WH meeting: GOP leaders "were visibly annoyed by Ivanka’s presence" at end, said "careened off topic." — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 6, 2017

That didn’t stop Ivanka, who popped in to “say hello,” you know, because all of those lawmakers were waiting to hear from her.

According to multiple reporters, who cited an aide who has knowledge of the meeting, the leaders “careened off topic” when the president’s daughter entered the president’s office near the end of the meeting.

So, $7.85 billion for Harvey relief, along with a promise from Democrats to attach language to the bill that would increase the debt limit and fund the government until the middle of December, here we are.

The [actual] Republicans in the room were annoyed by more than just Ivanka’s surprise drop-in.

Democrats coming out of the meeting said that Trump agreed to support the Democratic goal of raising the debt limit as part of the bill conservatives fought back on. Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) called the combined bill “disgraceful” after Democrats announced the plan.

Say, what if Ivanka wasn’t just playing the ditzy blonde princess, and her visit was the signal for a stab in the back, “Game of Thrones”-style?